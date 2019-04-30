News stand: Man drugs eight-year-old girl, record damages
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, April 30.
Daily Record: Man drugs girl, eight, to "shut her up".
The National: BBC slammed for made-up stat in SNP interview.
The Scotsman: Record £1m damages for Church of Scotland sex abuse victims.
The Press & Journal: 125 ton-up drivers caught on camera in speeding blitz.
The Times: Cambridge to examine its links to slave trade.
The Guardian: Revealed: disciplinary charges against thousands of prison staff.