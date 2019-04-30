Health care giant faces administration after debt struggle

Four Seasons Health Care has more than 30 care homes throughout Scotland.

Care home: Four Seasons Health Care on verge of administration. ITV News

A health care giant is set to go into administration after struggling with debts.

Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) has 32 homes throughout Scotland which employ around 2000 people and cares for 1700 patients.

They have eight homes in Glasgow, six in Fife, five in Aberdeenshire and four in Edinburgh which could all be affected along with others in Ayrshire and Lothian.

The long-term ownership of FSHC is in doubt with the news that two of its holding companies will move to appoint administrators on Tuesday.

The company serve around 17,000 patients, and employing roughly 20,000 staff, throughout the UK making it a vital member of the social care sector.

FSHC bosses have moved to reassure staff and patients that no homes will be closed and no jobs will be lost as a result of the administration process.

A spokesman for the firm said the objective of the administration was to secure a sale of the entire group over the coming months.

FSHC Group has been owned by private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners since 2012, however, a large amount of its debt is now being held by US hedge fund H/2 Capital Partners.