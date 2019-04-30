Mix of snowfall and sunshine ahead of bank holiday weekend

  • STV
Cold air from the Arctic will bring snow at higher ground on Friday but sunshine to follow.

Wintry weather on the way as cool air arrives.
Wintry weather on the way as cool air arrives. Seo J Kim

Scotland is set for a mixture of wintry showers and sunshine as the May bank holiday weekend approaches.

Cold air pushing in from the Arctic is set to bring snow in northern parts of the country by the end of the week.

There is also a possible risk of ice and frosty conditions, STV Weather presenter Laura Piper warned.

However, by the weekend and holiday Monday conditions should be fairly dry and bright.

Laura said: "On Friday we will be well into that northerly flow which could see some sleet and snow over our hills and possibly even at lower levels around Caithness and Sutherland.

"It's not unheard of to experience some snowfall in May and the good news is that it will melt away quite quickly.

"We're not expecting significant accumulations.

"It will be a bit on the chilly side, though. At the moment we're looking at highs of around 6C in Shetland on Friday and we could see some ice and frost around as we enter into the weekend with a bit of a brisk wind on the east coast.

"Through Saturday, though, we're hoping to see those showers fade away and a fairly dry and bright weekend with settled weather in place for our bank holiday Monday."

May snow is blow to climate

May time snow has become a "casualty" of the warming climate, according to the Met Office.

It was a fairly common sight in Scotland until 1997, but since then has been seen only sporadically.

We experience an average of 0.4 days of snow in the month of May - but the coming days are expected to provide the most widespread example since 2010.

The Met Office climate statistics team said: "In the past 20 years, May snow appears to have been a particularly marked 'casualty' of the warming climate, with widespread occurrences typically happening two or three times per decade until 1997, and then 2010 being the only widespread instance since 1997."

