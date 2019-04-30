Killer on the run after escaping psychiatric hospital

Michael Errington left The Priory Hospital in Darlington and boarded a train to Edinburgh.

Michael Errington: The killer is on the run in Scotland.

The public have been warned not to approach a killer who is on the run in Scotland from a psychiatric hospital.

Michael Errington escaped The Priory Hospital in Darlington at 8am on Saturday and boarded a train to Edinburgh.

The 51-year-old was then spotted getting off the train before walking to Princes Street in the direction towards Edinburgh Castle.

Officers claim he is on medication which he hasn't taken since Saturday and can become aggressive and unpredictable without it.

The public have been warned not to approach him but alert the police if they see him.

He has been living at the secure mental health hospital for the past nine years after serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter.

Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: "These are our last known sightings of Michael.

"Due to his mental health issues, which can become exacerbated when he hasn't taken his medication, we believe he may pose a risk to the public.

"Therefore, we would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999."

He is 6ft, bald and has tattoos on his arms and legs and was wearing a red polo shirt but may have changed into a grey T-shirt.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.