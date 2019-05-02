News stand: Men take drugs in restaurant, climate revolution

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, May 2.

News stand

Daily Record: Big mac and coke.

The National: Scottish Government unveils blueprint for a climate revolution.

The Scotsman: Call for criminal inquiry after May sacks Defence Secretary.

The Herald: Brits told to act now or all hope for planet will disappear.

The Press & Journal: Shock number of children reported missing from care.

The Guardian: May tells Defence Secretary: "You leaked, you are fired".

