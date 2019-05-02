Number's up: Iconic red phone box could be yours for just £1

BT hopes communities can transform the boxes into something inspirational for their area.

Adopt: Turn your local phone box into something inspiring. BT

BT is offering communities across Scotland the opportunity to adopt their local phone box for just £1 to turn them into something inspirational for their area.

More than 740 traditional red boxes are available for adoption across the country and BT will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in more modern kiosks.

Already, more than 370 payphones have been adopted by communities in Scotland since 2008.

BT will continue to provide electricity - if already in place - to power the light for adopted kiosks, free of charge to communities.

Where electricity is available, adopted boxes can be used as housings for defibrillators - an increasingly popular and potentially life-saving conversion.

Other exciting new ventures include conversions to mini-libraries, miniature art museums, cake shops and information centres.

One payphone in Devon was even turned into the "world's smallest nightclub".

Phone box: Calls made from public telephones have fallen 90% in the past decade. Pixabay

Commenting on the launch, Jane Wood, BT Group Scotland director, said: "We're pleased to be giving even more local communities the chance to adopt a phone box.

"With more than 370 payphones now adopted across Scotland, this is a fantastic opportunity for communities to own a piece of history.

"The opportunities are endless and we've already seen some amazing transformations. Applying is easy and quick and we're always happy to speak to communities about adopting our traditional BT red payphone boxes."

Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a community council or local authority. Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land.

Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

BT is also replacing more than 1000 payphones in major cities across the UK, with new digital hubs called InLinks as part of a joint venture with InLinkUK.

Each InLink provides ultrafast, free public wi-fi, phone calls, device charging and a tablet for access to city services, maps and directions.

For further details on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk, go to bt.com/adopt.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.