News stand: Cops probed over Bradley murder, holiday tragedy

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, May 3.

Read all about it: Front page news on Friday.

The Herald: Infection experts 'sidelined' in design of hospitals.

The National: FM: The writing is on the wall for the union.

Daily Record: Cops probed over Bradley murder.

The Press & Journal: Holiday tragedy as Steven dies at sunshine resort.

The Scotsman: Demand for new infection checks after Scots hospital bug deaths.

The Daily Telegraph: US warns May of Huawei security risk as leak scandal turns to farce.

Financial Times: Bramson hit by heavy defeat in push for Barclays seat.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.