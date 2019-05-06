News stand: Internet grooming crisis, indy march turnout
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, May 6.
Daily Record - Internet grooming crisis in Scottish primary schools.
The Scotsman - Cars as new as five years face ban from Capital.
The National - Ruth rewrites history on Section 30.
The Press & Journal - Rise in number of patients given addictive opioids.
Edinburgh Evening News - Dirty work.
The Herald - NHS Ayrshire hit by bullying row and suicidal staff claim.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.