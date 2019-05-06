Several people injured after wall collapses at farm

Police and ambulance crews were called the scene at Manuel Farm, Linlithgow, at 10.10am on Monday.

Several people have been left injured after a wall has collapsed at a farm near Linlithgow.

It is believed a number of people have been seriously injured during the incident.

Roads surrounding the farm have been cordoned off while emergency crews are at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.

"The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

"Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday, May 6 with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance."

