Royal baby: Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a boy

The infant, which in now seventh in line to the throne, was born at 5.26am on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has said.

The infant, weighing 7lbs 3oz, was born during the early hours of Monday morning.

The Duke of Sussex was by his wife's side during the birth.

The couple have since returned to Frogmore Cottage, where they have been joined by the duchess' mother.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 5.26am.

"The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

"The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Speaking from Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there.

"It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Asked if they had any names yet, he said: "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it."

"That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth.

"It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

"As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

The baby is seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and the Duke of Sussex.

The new arrival is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild, and the Prince of Wales' fourth grandchild.

As a first-born boy, the new addition to the Sussex family will one day succeed Harry as the Duke of Sussex.

First-born girls are not currently entitled to inherit hereditary peerages, although the Daughters' Rights pressure group is taking the Government to the European Court of Human Rights over the issue.

Baby Sussex is not a prince or a HRH because George V limited titles within the royal family more than 100 years ago.

His title is expected to be Earl of Dumbarton - as the son of a duke, he is entitled to use one of Harry's lesser titles.

The Scottish title - which refers to Dumbarton on the north bank of the River Clyde, to the west of Glasgow - was given to Harry by the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

The baby's surname is expected to be Mountbatten-Windsor.

Arthur is one of the favourites at the bookmakers - as are Edward, James and Albert.

Other possibilities include a tribute to Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, with Charles, or the baby's great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, with Philip.

The duke could also pay his respects to his late mother Diana, Princess ­­of Wales, who died in a car crash when he was 12, by using Spencer - the princess' family name.

The duchess is a proud feminist, and committed to promoting women's empowerment, and will no doubt look forward to passing the message on to her son.

On International Women's Day, she talked about the male role in working together on gender equality, adding: "I think that men are part of the conversation - my husband certainly is."

The ex-Suits star described how she watched a "documentary about feminism on Netflix and one of the things they said during pregnancy was 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism'".

She said, as part of a panel of feminists and national figures: "I loved that - boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that's the case."

