Life on the NHS frontline: 'frustrating, exciting and thrilling'

Leah Hazard reveals what life is like on Scotland's maternity wards

Working on the NHS frontline, delivering life into the world can be a bloody but beautiful job.

A new memoir, 'Hard Pushed', details some of the difficult pressures facing midwives on Scotland's maternity wards.

Its author, Leah Hazard, who works in a Scottish hospital spoke to Scotland Tonight about the pressures facing maternity services.

Here is an edited transcript of her interview.

John MacKay: A striking opening line, "Another day, another vagina", is that how it is?

Leah Hazard: You have to hook the reader in with some humour. It introduces the serious message, that we have a high pressure job and that sometimes does not allow us to give the quality care that we have been trained to give.

John: So pressure on the NHS, we hear that a lot, how does that pressure transmit to staff?

Leah: It happens every day. Under staffing is quite regular, shortage of bed spaces, tightness of resources, there is not a lot of give in the system day-to-day. And that is frustrating shift on shift, and that was the place from which the book was born.

John: Every birth is an individual experience, with individual plans and such. Is that an individual case for the midwife, do you get involved or is it a case of it always being just another one?

Leah: When a mother is in front of me, my entire focus is on her. We do our best to give love, compassion, dignity, and as much privacy as we can. That's not to say the system does not have problems other times, and at the end of the shift you can barely remember the names of women you work with at the beginning.

John: Most births go perfectly well, but there will be the occasional misfortune and tragedy. How do you maintain distance yourself from that?

Leah: I think we are getting better in our culture talking about loss. That is a midwife's rule to the extent that most people don't recognise. It is not uncommon for a pregnancy to have a bad outcome and midwives have to deal with that. We all remember a woman in that situation and we have to deal with that with the best compassion. We remember that when we move on we treat the next room with the same care.

John: You have tragedy, pressure on your chest, but what makes your job worthwhile?

Leah: It's the endless variety that comes through our door. That's also what makes it exciting and thrilling. Midwives are a special breed, skilled and talented but also tough and funny, kindhearted, my colleagues keep me going.

John: There must be a lot of humour in the job, despite the fact that we have all been born, you must get all sorts of questions.

Leah: We triage ladies all day long. Part of that is answering phone calls, we get things from "my water is broken", "is it OK to put on fake tan?" We get everything, and we have to take each at face value. As a new mom everything can be quite uncertain and scary.