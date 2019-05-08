News Stand: Police dogs search for body, Election go-ahead
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record- Emma Hunt: Police dogs search for body
The Scotsman- Euro elections go ahead as Brexit pushed back to July.
The Herald - Tony Blair: Leaving UK would be 'foolish' for Scotland.
The National: Police report won't stop us marching.
The Press and Journal- Offshore wind plans to bring 3,000 new jobs.
The Guardian- Police inquiry into MP rape threat by UKIP candidate.
