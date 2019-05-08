Sweetest temperament: Meghan and Harry show off baby son

Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with the two-day-old infant at Windsor Castle.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6034167850001-news-190508-baby16x9.jpg" />

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly showed off their baby son to the world for the first time, describing him as having the "sweetest temperament".

Meghan and Harry could not hide their delight as they posed for pictures with the tiny infant in the majestic St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, just two days after he was born.

The Duchess declared: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

As her husband held their son, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from."

Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

The American former actress gave birth to the overdue 7lb 3oz boy on Monday at 5.26am.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild and the Prince of Wales's fourth grandchild.

