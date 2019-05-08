Royal Baby: Duke and Duchess of Sussex name son Archie

The couple's first child, who is seventh in line to the throne, was born on Monday, May 6.

Baby Sussex: The couple introduce their first child. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple's son was born at 5.26am on Monday at the Portland Hospital in London, weighing 7lb 3oz.

The baby is seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and the Duke of Sussex.

The new arrival is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild, and the Prince of Wales' fourth grandchild.

As a first-born boy, the new addition to the Sussex family will one day succeed Harry as the Duke of Sussex.

Bookmakers had Spencer as the favourite name for the prince, followed by Alexander, James and Arthur.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6034167850001-news-190508-baby16x9.jpg" />

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, May 8 with Meghan declaring: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing.

"I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

'We're thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy' Prince Harry

Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure that out."

Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing.

"It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.