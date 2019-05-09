  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail compensation scheme 'among UK's most complicated'

STV

The rail firm has been criticised for its 'Byzantine' compensation scheme for delayed passengers.

ScotRail: Compensation scheme criticised.
ScotRail: Compensation scheme criticised. SWNS

ScotRail has been criticised for its "Byzantine" compensation scheme for delayed passengers, after research revealed the process is among the UK's most complicated.

Consumer group Which? said its study of online claim forms shows customers seeking payouts for disruption face a "fragmented and confusing" system.

The operators with the most complicated compensation processes were found to be Great Anglia, London Northwestern, ScotRail, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains. Each demands 24 separate details before a claim can be submitted.

The scheme by ScotRail - owned by Abellio - has been described as "cynical" and triggered renewed calls for services to be owned by the public.

TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes said: "On top of suffering the worst punctuality and reliability since Scotland's railways were privatised, now ScotRail passengers have to navigate a Byzantine claims process and provide 24 pieces of information in order to claim compensation for the delays.

"This is pure cynical greed. Abellio know that the harder it is for passengers to claim a refund the more likely they are to give up on the process."

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Jamie Greene said: "Obviously some level of detail is required to safeguard against fraud but it's hard to see how 24 pieces of information could be necessary.

"If ScotRail made it more straightforward it would much improve goodwill between them and passengers, something which is sadly severely lacking at present."

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: "This is cynical stuff from ScotRail, given the thousands of passengers who will suffer from delayed, cancelled and overcrowded trains.

"Passengers shouldn't have to jump through hoops to get the compensation they are due for a shambolic service.

"Labour would bring our railways back into public hands so they work for passengers, not profits."

The firm's delay repay guarantee allows customers to be compensated when their journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more.

If anyone misses a connection because of that delay, they can claim for that expense too.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don't go to plan, and it is only right that they are compensated when that happens.

"The delay repay system is easy to use and we regularly remind our customers to claim for compensation if their journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "This is a welcome development which will contribute to the continued work we are undertaking to embed a positive culture across the NHS.

"On April 30, the Scottish Government introduced legislation to the Scottish Parliament to allow the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) to take on the role of Independent National Whistleblowing Officer for NHS Scotland (INWO).

"The SPSO, in her role as INWO, will independently review the internal handling of whistleblowing cases where there has been a complaint and will also investigate how the individual has been treated as a result of whistle-blowing.

"We anticipate that the INWO role will be established by summer 2020."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.