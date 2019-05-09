Search for pensioner who failed to return home from holiday

Stanley Hodge, 82, was expected back from his break in the Highlands on Wednesday.

Missing: Stanley Hodge is 82-years-old. Police Scotland

A search is under way for an 82-year-old man from Glasgow who failed to return from a holiday in the Highlands.

Stanley Hodge was expected to arrive at his daughter's home in Anniesland on Wednesday after his trip to Aviemore.

The pensioner spoke to his daughter at around 1.30pm before getting into his car to drive home.

His silver Audi A4 saloon was spotted on the M80 or A80 route towards Glasgow at around 5.50pm.

Police described Mr Hodge as a fairly healthy, independent man who has never gone missing before.

They said his family were "extremely worried" about him.

He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, a navy jumper, khaki trousers and anorak, and brown shoes.

Sergeant Gavin Murray said: "Our concern for Stanley is growing and I'm appealing to anyone who may have seen him or his car to contact us.

"We know his car was on the A80 near Stirling yesterday evening and we are conducting inquiries in that area.

"We are also speaking to people who know Stanley for any additional information which could assist us in locating him."

