Photographers capture still beauty of ancient Scotland

From the ancient stones of Callanish to towering Dunnottar, take a look at these striking shots.

Ancient Scotland: One of cleits on Hirta, St Kilda. Maggie Harrison

If you want to know where the truly extraordinary parts of Scotland are you need to take a little wander into the past.

From the ancient stones of Callanish to towering Dunnottar Castle, we have some of the most spectacular ancient sites in the UK.

As we welcomed in 2019 we asked you to take part in our monthly photo challenge, launched last year in partnership with our long-standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued and for April we chose to ask you to take a look at 'Ancient Scotland'.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvancient.

Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.

Ancient Scotland

Dunnottar Castle by Mark Coull Photography

Scotland from the Roadside. Mark Coull Photography

Caisteal Maol by Fiona Wood

"Legend says that a Norse princess nicknamed Saucy Mary had a heavy chain laid across to the mainland to stop any ship trying to get past without paying a toll," said Fiona Wood. "She received the name 'saucy' as it is said she rewarded the captains of ships who payed her exorbitant toll by flashing them from the turrets."

Scotland from the Roadside. Fiona Wood

Sunset at the Standing Stones of Callanish on Isle of Lewis by John Dyer

Scotland from the Roadside. John Dyer

Somewhere on the Moray coast by Mo Bryce

Scotland from the Roadside. Mo Bryce

Wade's Military Road through Glen Coe by Bruce Philip

Scotland from the Roadside. Bruce Philip

The Packhorse bridge in Carrbridge by Joss Ward

Scotland from the Roadside. Joss Ward

Edinburgh Castle by ‎Julie Leininger Bozarth

Scotland from the Roadside. ‎Julie Leininger Bozarth‎

Glen etivé bothy by Susan Christine Stafford‎

Scotland from the Roadside. Susan Christine Stafford‎

Elgin Cathedral by Linda Mitchell‎

Scotland from the Roadside. Linda Mitchell‎

One of the cleits on Hirta St Kilda by Maggie Harrison

Scotland from the Roadside. Maggie Harrison

Floss on Croc-rock, Millport by Callum Gillanders‎ aged 13

Scotland from the Roadside. Callum aged 13

Keiss Castle on the rocky Caithness coastline by Sandy Sutherland‎

Scotland from the Roadside. Sandy Sutherland‎

