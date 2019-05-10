Whisky tycoons retain top spot on Scottish Rich List

The billionaires behind Glenfiddich and Hendrick's Gin have been named the country's richest family.

The billionaire whisky tycoons behind Glenfiddich and Hendrick's Gin have been named Scotland's richest family for the sixth year in a row.

Rising profits for William Grant & Sons have seen Glenn Gordon and family maintain their top spot on the Scottish Rich List, compiled by the Sunday Times.

The distillery group, which produces whisky including Grant's, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, is run by the founder's great-great-grandson Glenn Gordon.

Mr Gordon, who is registered as a resident of Jersey, has overseen a £310m increase in the family's wealth in the last year, with profits up by 14.4% at their Banffshire-based distillery.

His family has more than doubled their wealth in six years, up from £1.4bn in 2013 to £2.9bn, according to the paper.

People with Scottish connections account for 82 of the 1,000 richest people in Britain, it said, including 11 billionaires worth a combined £17.245bn - a rise of £1.038bn in the last year.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "Many Rich Listers are this year nursing big losses due to the uncertainty over Brexit, turbulence on the stock market and the enormous change sweeping through our high streets.

"But more than half of our Scottish Rich List have seen their fortunes rise over the past 12 months - that's a higher proportion than other parts of the UK."

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, worth £1.763bn, rises up a rank in the Scottish top 20 to take second place this year, thanks to a £51m increase.

He retains a 0.9% stake, worth £33.7m, in Wood, which he founded and ran for 50 years before retiring in 2012.

The Thomson family, who were originally in shipping but now run the Dundee-based Beano publisher DC Thomson, have grown their wealth by £49m to £1.401bn and sit seventh on the list.

The 31st edition of the Sunday Times Rich List is published on May 12.

The top ten richest people in Scotland in 2019

(According to the Sunday Times Rich List, their industry, and their wealth.)

1. Glenn Gordon and family - spirits - £2.882bn.

2. Sir Ian Wood and family - oil services and fishing - £1.763bn.

3. Mohamed Al Fayed and family - retailing - £1.7bn.

4. John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - pharmaceuticals - £1.689bn.

5. Mahdi al-Tajir - metals, oil and water - £1.66bn.

6. Trond Mohn and Marit Mohn Westlake and family - industry - £1.602bn.

7. Thomson family - media - £1.401bn.

8. Philip Day - fashion - £1.2bn.

9. The Clark family - car sales - £1.178bn.

10. Jim Mellon - property and finance - £1.1bn.

