  • STV
  • MySTV

Whisky tycoons retain top spot on Scottish Rich List

STV

The billionaires behind Glenfiddich and Hendrick's Gin have been named the country's richest family.

Rich list: Glenn Gordon and family maintain top spot.
Rich list: Glenn Gordon and family maintain top spot.

The billionaire whisky tycoons behind Glenfiddich and Hendrick's Gin have been named Scotland's richest family for the sixth year in a row.

Rising profits for William Grant & Sons have seen Glenn Gordon and family maintain their top spot on the Scottish Rich List, compiled by the Sunday Times.

The distillery group, which produces whisky including Grant's, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, is run by the founder's great-great-grandson Glenn Gordon.

Mr Gordon, who is registered as a resident of Jersey, has overseen a £310m increase in the family's wealth in the last year, with profits up by 14.4% at their Banffshire-based distillery.

His family has more than doubled their wealth in six years, up from £1.4bn in 2013 to £2.9bn, according to the paper.

People with Scottish connections account for 82 of the 1,000 richest people in Britain, it said, including 11 billionaires worth a combined £17.245bn - a rise of £1.038bn in the last year.

Third place: Mohamed Al Fayed.
Third place: Mohamed Al Fayed. © Alfayed.com

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "Many Rich Listers are this year nursing big losses due to the uncertainty over Brexit, turbulence on the stock market and the enormous change sweeping through our high streets.

"But more than half of our Scottish Rich List have seen their fortunes rise over the past 12 months - that's a higher proportion than other parts of the UK."

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, worth £1.763bn, rises up a rank in the Scottish top 20 to take second place this year, thanks to a £51m increase.

He retains a 0.9% stake, worth £33.7m, in Wood, which he founded and ran for 50 years before retiring in 2012.

The Thomson family, who were originally in shipping but now run the Dundee-based Beano publisher DC Thomson, have grown their wealth by £49m to £1.401bn and sit seventh on the list.

The 31st edition of the Sunday Times Rich List is published on May 12.

The top ten richest people in Scotland in 2019

(According to the Sunday Times Rich List, their industry, and their wealth.)

1. Glenn Gordon and family - spirits - £2.882bn.

2. Sir Ian Wood and family - oil services and fishing - £1.763bn.

3. Mohamed Al Fayed and family - retailing - £1.7bn.

4. John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - pharmaceuticals - £1.689bn.

5. Mahdi al-Tajir - metals, oil and water - £1.66bn.

6. Trond Mohn and Marit Mohn Westlake and family - industry - £1.602bn.

7. Thomson family - media - £1.401bn.

8. Philip Day - fashion - £1.2bn.

9. The Clark family - car sales - £1.178bn.

10. Jim Mellon - property and finance - £1.1bn.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.