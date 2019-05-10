News Stand: Party like it's 1959, Street ban for teen gangs

Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.

News Stand: 10/05/2019.

Daily Record: 'Tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1959.' Mum asked to leave 80s night after blacking up as Prince.

Parly chief: Change the way MSPs are voted into power.

The National: Scotland won't be ignored any longer.

The PnJ: Street ban plan for teen gangs terrorising city.

The Times of Scotland: Thousands face cancer risk living by motorways.

The Guardian: New row over deportation flights as five men murdered in Jamaica.

