News Stand: Party like it's 1959, Street ban for teen gangs
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: 'Tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1959.' Mum asked to leave 80s night after blacking up as Prince.
Parly chief: Change the way MSPs are voted into power.
The National: Scotland won't be ignored any longer.
The PnJ: Street ban plan for teen gangs terrorising city.
The Times of Scotland: Thousands face cancer risk living by motorways.
The Guardian: New row over deportation flights as five men murdered in Jamaica.
