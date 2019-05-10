Drivers urged to take care as heavy rain floods roads

Warnings were issued for surface water across the central belt on Friday evening.

Floods: Drivers are being urged to take care. Samantha Wilson

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads after heavy rain has left large amounts of surface water.

Road Policing Scotland posted on social media that parts of the M8 and M77 had been affected by heavy downpours.

While Traffic Scotland also urged drivers to take care following a number of collisions that had taken place due to the weather.

In Glasgow, parts of South Street were heavily flooded, while lanes on the M8 were closed eastbound at junction 19 near Charing Cross due to flooding.

Warnings were also issued for parts of Fife, West Lothian and East Renfrewshire for surface water, while Edinburgh was issued a warning for heavy rain and severe gales.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.