Scotland to bask in 20C heat as warm weather set to return

Warm air from the Mediterranean will hit parts of the country on Tuesday.

Sunshine: Scotland to bask in 20C heat. Pixabay

Scotland is getting set for a return of warm weather with temperatures expected to exceed 20C in large parts of the country.

Warm air from the Mediterranean will bring a welcome return of sunshine, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking like the best days for topping up your tan.

Central Scotland is expected to reach between 18-20C and further north places like Sutherland and Inverness could reach 22C.

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty says we will be tapping into some of the weather currently being experienced in Spain where highs of over 30C have been recorded over the last week.

He said: "After some chilly May weather, temperatures will rise next week into the high teens for much of the country.

"The mercury hit a low of -6C earlier this week in the Highlands, with daytime temperatures for much of the country held around 8-10C and the easterly wind made it feel more like 3C along the east coast.

"High pressure will build across the UK this weekend and into early next week, which will draw in warmer air from the Mediterranean.

"Temperatures in the last few days in the south and east of mainland Spain have hit the high 20s and low 30s, and we'll be tapping into some of that warmth in the coming days.

"During the weekend the temperatures will remain capped around 15C at best, but it will feel a lot warmer in the sunshine given the light winds.

"At the moment it looks like the warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures hitting highs of 18-20C in central Scotland, but the top spot is likely to be in the north in Sutherland, Inverness and Moray where the thermometer could hit 20-22C in the southerly air flow.

"Later in the week the warmest draw of air gets cut-off as the high drifts north and brings air in from a cooler easterly direction, although temperatures would still reach the high teens in the north west Highlands.

"UV levels are something to take into account at this time of year. With just six weeks until the summer solstice the sun is not far off its max strength, with burn time for some people now at around half an hour.

"It's hard to determine how long this warmer more settled spell will last, but currently the computer models are pointing towards a return to more changeable conditions from the south by the end of next week, but as always this may change nearer the time."

