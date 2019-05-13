News stand: Machete maniac's family fun, teens scaring tourists

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, May 13.

Read all about it; Front pages across Scotland on Monday.

Daily Record: Machete maniac's family fun days.

The Herald: McConnell: We need a second chamber to police Holyrood.

The National: 'It's time for independence Scotland'.

The Scotsman: SNP MP says 'bully' claim may be part of smearing by own party.

The Press & Journal (Aberdeen): Maysie, 90, stuck in Greek hospital after breaking hip.

The Press & Journal (Moray): Potato-throwing teenagers scaring off town's tourists.

The Guardian: Second Brexit referendum key to deal, says Starmer.

Metro: Heroes of A40 plane plunge.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.