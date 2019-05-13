News stand: Machete maniac's family fun, teens scaring tourists
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, May 13.
Daily Record: Machete maniac's family fun days.
The Herald: McConnell: We need a second chamber to police Holyrood.
The National: 'It's time for independence Scotland'.
The Scotsman: SNP MP says 'bully' claim may be part of smearing by own party.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen): Maysie, 90, stuck in Greek hospital after breaking hip.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Potato-throwing teenagers scaring off town's tourists.
The Guardian: Second Brexit referendum key to deal, says Starmer.
Metro: Heroes of A40 plane plunge.
