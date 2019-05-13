  • STV
Centrica's profits to take a hit as 234,000 customers quit

STV

Britain’s biggest energy provider said a ‘challenging’ start to 2019 will knock half-year results.

Warning: Centrica has lost another 234,000 customers.
Warning: Centrica has lost another 234,000 customers.

British Gas owner Centrica has warned unusually warm weather and a £70m hit from the energy price cap will impact first half results as it also suffered a further customer exodus.

Britain's biggest energy provider said it saw a "challenging" start to 2019, with falling UK natural gas prices adding to the woes, which will knock its interim performance and put "some further pressure" on its full-year outlook.

It also said it lost another 234,000 UK household customer accounts over the first four months of the year, with the announced increase in the level of the new default tariff price cap leading to a spike in customers switching in March and April.

The group - which is holding its annual general meeting on Monday - said the four months to April were impacted by a £70mn financial blow from Ofgem's cap on the standard variable tariff (SVTs) in the first quarter, which was compounded by the warmer-than-expected weather and lower UK gas prices.

However, gross revenues rose 54% in the four months and it kept its full-year outlook unchanged for operating cash flow and debt as it expects cost savings to ramp up in the final six months of 2019.

The group made savings of £58m to the end of April and is on track for £250m over the full-year, including moves to axe up to 2000 jobs in 2019.

Last month, the company announced its call centre in Glasgow had been earmarked for closure - with 406 jobs at risk.

The company cited "fierce" competition and "operating under a price cap" as reasons behind the decision to close its City Park office.

Iain Conn, group chief executive of Centrica, said: "Although operational performance has been largely in line with our plans, external factors have presented challenges for Centrica during the first four months of 2019, in the form of the default tariff cap, warm weather, and falling gas prices.

"We have also experienced extensions to nuclear outages.

"However, we continue to focus on those things we can control and as a result we expect to achieve our 2019 cash flow and net debt targets, while we are making further progress on cost efficiency delivery and on demonstrating margin capture capability."

Centrica warned in February that the energy price cap will knock its 2019 performance.

Last July, the Government passed a Bill which called on Ofgem to impose a cap on all default energy tariffs, including the standard variable tariff, which came into effect at the start of the year.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.