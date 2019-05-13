Post-surgery skin cancer drug available for first time

Pembrolizumab has been approved for patients with stage-three melanoma in Scotland.

Drug: Pembrolizumab has been approved in Scotland. Pixabay

Cancer patients in Scotland with stage-three melanoma will now have access to a post-surgery treatment drug.

Pembrolizumab has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), bringing access into line with rules in the rest of the UK.

It's been hailed as a huge boost for people in Scotland living with the most dangerous type of skin cancer, as patients currently undergo routine surveillance following surgery known as 'watch and wait'.

Support groups say that can have a huge impact on patients' mental wellbeing, leaving them without an 'active' treatment option and concerned about the risk of their cancer returning or progressing

Gill Nuttall, CEO and founder of Melanoma UK, said: "In Scotland, melanoma is fast becoming one of the most common forms of cancer, where we have seen a considerable rise in the number of diagnosed cases.

"Routine surveillance, known as 'watch and wait', can have a huge impact on patients' mental wellbeing, and can often leave them feeling left without an 'active' treatment option and concerned about the risk of their cancer returning.

'This decision offers patients a treatment option in treating melanoma alongside surgery, potentially improving outcomes by reducing risk of their disease recurring.' Dr Ashita Waterston, Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre

"It is therefore great news that, from today, patients in Scotland benefit from this treatment option, in line with patients around the UK."

The decision coincides with Skin Cancer Awareness Month, with incidence rates in Scotland having risen 15% in ten years.

More than 1380 cases of melanoma were diagnosed in Scotland in 2016.

Dr Ashita Waterston, consultant medical oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, said: "The incidences of the disease across all stages, sadly continue to increase across Scotland.

"This decision, therefore, offers patients a treatment option in treating melanoma alongside surgery, potentially improving outcomes by reducing risk of their disease recurring."

