Scots to bask in warmer weather than Majorca this week

Temperatures in the country are expected to soar to a spectacular 24C this week.

Heating up: Temperatures are set to soar this week. Pixabay

Scotland is forecast to be hotter than Majorca this week - with temperatures in the country possibly soaring to a spectacular 24C.

Northern spots like Aviemore and the Moray Firth will see particularly fine weather, especially on Wednesday which is set to be the hottest day of the week - and possibly even the hottest day of the year so far.

On Monday, STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said: "Storms in the United States have forced our jet stream into a more northerly position, bringing a change which has allowed an area of high pressure to become anchored over Scotland.

"Warm air is now sweeping up from Iberia, bringing us some fine and dry conditions with plenty of lovely sunshine.

"It will feel pleasantly warm in those sunny spells today, though it is still a bit breezy in the Western Isles."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6036010539001-warm-for-jenness.jpg" />

Majorca temperatures are sitting at around 22C and 23C this week, but Scotland could just top that.

On Tuesday temperatures are set to rise to around 21C in the north of Scotland with highs of 23C and even 24C possible in the north of the country on Wednesday.

Laura added: "By the end of the week, that high pressure will slip away though and we'll have cooler winds coming into the east coast off the North Sea.

"The west will hold onto those lovely temperatures for a bit longer, but do get out and enjoy that sunshine while you can.

"We're definitely above average for this time of year, where in the north of Scotland we'd usually expect to only see around 13C or 14C."

