News stand: Jeremy Kyle guest 'kills himself', pedigree chump
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, May 14.
The Herald: Scots dying from heart disease up for first time in 50 years.
Daily Record: Jeremy Kyle guest 'kills himself' after failing lie detector.
The Evening Times: Pedigree chump.
The Press & Journal (North East, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire): Teenage rapist admits violent attack on girls.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Police to launch new crackdown on 'tombstoners'.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Binned social work papers spark major data breach probe.
The Financial Times: Global markets reel as Beijing hits back at 'US protectionism'.
The National: 200k say yes to supporting push on indy.
The Guardian: Britain 'risks heading to US levels of inequality'.
