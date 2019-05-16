News stand: Commons to probe reality shows, bank fraud soars
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, May 16.
The Herald: Bank fraud complaints soar by 40% in just one year.
The National: Revealed: The Tories cashing in on big tobacco.
Daily Record: The road to finding Emma.
Edinburgh Evening News: Faradge!
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): City tycoon to bankroll fight to save Union.
The Press & Journal (North East): Sister in birthday plea for answers on missing Shaun.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Community rally round family who lost home in blaze.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Terror tragedy billionaire says thanks to north.
Metro: Commons to probe reality shows.
