Arise Sir Andy: Tennis legend Murray collects knighthood

Sir Andy Murray has collected his knighthood at Buckingham Palace - more than two years after he was awarded the honour.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was named in the Queen's New Year Honours in 2016, following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold.

He issued a brief statement about the knighthood after the ceremony, saying: "I'm very proud to receive it. It's a nice day to spend with my family - my wife and parents are here. "

"I'd have liked to have brought my kids but I think they're a bit young. I'll show them the medal when I get home."

Sir Andy and wife Kim are the proud parents of three-year-old Sophia Olivia and 18-month-old Edie.

He announced during a tearful press conference at the Australian Open in January that he planned to retire after Wimbledon this year due to hip pain.

But after a monumental five-set tussle with Roberto Bautista Agut, where Sir Andy showed he still has the ability and desire to compete at the top level, he said he would do everything he could to keep playing.

The 32-year-old has since had a hip-resurfacing operation and begun his rehabilitation, although no date has yet been set for a return to action.

