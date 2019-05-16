ScotRail pays £1m compensation to delayed passengers

Rail operator's bill for its Delay Repay scheme soars by more than 70% in a year.

ScotRail paid out more than £1m in compensation to delayed passengers in a year.

The rail operators bill under its Delay Repay scheme rose by more than 70% in 2018/19 after they paid out £650,000 the previous year.

Passengers can claim fares back if their ScotRail train is delayed by 30 minutes or more.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson revealed the figures in response to a written parliamentary question from Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles.

Mr Rumbles said: "It won't come as a surprise to anyone that, after the worst performance record for over a decade, ScotRail was forced to pay out over £1m in compensation last year.

"That is a huge increase on previous years. It is clear that the system is set up to deter people from claiming the money they are owed.

"I have no doubt that there will be thousands of passengers who have been left out-of-pocket but didn't bother to claim after having their service delayed or cancelled."

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don't go to plan, and it is only right that they are compensated when that happens.

"The Delay Repay system is easy to use and we regularly remind our customers to claim for compensation if their journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more."

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: "It is only right that passengers are compensated when their rail journey is delayed.

"As part of the franchise agreement, we secured a clear and straightforward Delay Repay process whereby passengers can claim compensation in the event that their service is subject to any delay lasting over 30 minutes."

