News stand: Masseur jailed for sex attack, £100m waste bill
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, May 17.
The Herald: Scotland's £100m bill to send NHS waste to Wales.
Daily Record: Celtic FC cleared Boys' Club bosses.
The National: Good timing, Boris.
The Scotsman: May heads for a June exit, Brexit deal or not.
The Press & Journal (North East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Heartbreak after wedding catering firm goes under.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Pensioner faces rest of life in jail for raping girls.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Window-cleaning masseur jailed after sex attack.
Metro: Hero nurse who stood up to evil.
