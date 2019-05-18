  • STV
Plans to protect Church of Scotland future to be debated

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Commissioners, made up of ministers, elders and deacons, will debate and vote on two 'bold' plans.

Church of Scotland: Plans are to be unveiled.
Plans to future-proof the Church of Scotland will take centre stage at the General Assembly.

Commissioners, made up of ministers, elders and deacons, will debate and vote on two "bold" plans to reform governance and the practices of the charity, which can trace its roots to 1560.

The objective is to improve the welfare of the whole church, ensuring the proper stewardship of resources and making mission work in a local setting a top priority.

Rev Colin Sinclair is taking over the church as moderator from Rev Susan Brown.

He will chair proceedings for the next six days and thereafter serve as the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad until May 2020.

Rev Dr George Whyte, principal clerk to the general assembly, said : "The intention is that wherever you live in Scotland, you will be seeing a church which is deeply committed to the communities it seeks to serve and up for the challenge of these times."

Rev Dr George Whyte

Proposed changes include the creation of a 12-person trustee body to hold responsibility for finances.

The number of presbyteries could be reduced from 45 to 12 and kirk sessions could be reduced in size with local churches retaining more resources to support mission work.

A growth fund of between £20m to £25m has been proposed to plant new worshipping communities and to fund new work with children, young people and young adults.

The fund will also be used for church projects that support communities across Scotland.

Commissioners will be asked to consider plans to reduce administration costs by 20 to 30% and merge four of the church's councils into two.

They will also consider whether CrossReach, the operating name of the Social Care Council, should become a more arms-length, self-sustaining organisation.

Dr Whyte said: "This General Assembly will be asked to make bold plans for the future of the Church of Scotland.

"There will be proposals to invest in growth, to work in new ways and to put mission right at the top our priorities.

"If Commissioners accept the proposals the Church will see a radical shift of resources and energy towards the local church."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to attend the opening day along with Scotland's Lord Provosts and distinguished visitors from around the world.

Ms Sturgeon will address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Topics that are likely to be discussed at the General Assembly include welfare, asylum seekers, refugees, climate justice, interfaith relations, the European Union and democracy itself.

