New ScotRail timetable changes set to come into force

The improvements, which will begin on Sunday, will add thousands of extra seats.

Railway: ScotRail's new timetable will come into force on Sunday. Pixabay

ScotRail is introducing a new timetable on Sunday.

The improvements are set to add thousands of extra seats and enhance services for customers with the introduction of more high-speed trains and brand-new class 385 electric trains.

With 20,000 seats being added to services, the total number of weekday seats available for customers is now 625,000 - an increase of 115,000 since the start of the franchise in 2015.

The completion of the electrification of the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts line will also mean a new hourly service at Breich, and more than 3500 extra seats on weekdays.

The rail operator will also withdraw more class 314s from service as part of the continuing process of delivering a better standard of service for customers.

Further timetable improvements will be delivered in December.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: "Sunday will see the introduction of timetable changes that will deliver even more improvements on Scotland's railway, with the investment in new trains and infrastructure providing faster journeys, more seats and more services for our customers.

"We are now providing 115,000 extra seats every day since Abellio took over the franchise in 2015, and everyone across the ScotRail Alliance is working flat-out to deliver the service that our customers expect and deserve."

The new timetables can be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

