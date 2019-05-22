Scotland's most dangerous roads for children revealed

A charity has revealed the streets across Scotland where multiple youngsters have been knocked down.

On some streets in Scotland's major cities, two or more children have been knocked down in recent times.

That's led to calls for greater safety measures, such as 20 mph and vehicle exclusion zones around schools.

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans released figures on Wednesday which show that children in the poorest areas of Scotland are about three times more likely to be injured in a road accident than those in the richest parts.

The main 'hotspots' where children have been involved in accidents have been highlighted in maps issued by Sustrans.

Aberdeen

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039827591001-gfx-aberdeen-map-2205.jpg" />

Edinburgh

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039831017001-gfx-edinburgh-map-2205.jpg" />

Glasgow

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039828906001-gfx-glasgow-map-2205.jpg" />

