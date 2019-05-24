News stand: Surge in schools drug use, election scandal
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, May 24.
The Herald: May's fifty and out.
The National: Election scandal.
Daily Record: Emma spy plane.
The Evening Times: Cleaner stole diamond rings from OAP dying from cancer.
The Press & Journal (North East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Introducing P&J Live.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Sewage floods hit football ground days after refurb.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Teachers unite to warn of surge in schools drug use.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.