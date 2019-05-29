News Stand: Girl finds mum and boyfriend dead, Labour meltdown
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Girl, 11, finds mum and boyfriend dead.
The National: Labour in meltdown.
The Scotsman: Labour frontbenchers quit after disastrous EU elections.
The Herald: 'More NHS staff needed' as waiting times reach record level.
The P&J: Primary school's problems branded 'worst in decades'.
The Times: Hunt's gaffe boosts Gove bid for Tory leadership.
