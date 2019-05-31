News Stand: Murder by the castle, Lib Dems in poll surge
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Edinburgh Evening News: Murder by the castle.
The Times of Scotland: Lib Dems beat main parties in poll surge.
Daily Record: Fix this.
The Scotsman: Police officers at risk of 'falling down' stations.
The Herald: Scotland faces £1bn income tax hole.
The Guardian: Peer who never spoke in Lords last year claimed £50,000 in expenses.
