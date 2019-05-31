Scotland's best beaches revealed at environment awards

Keep Scotland Beautiful honours more than 60 beaches across the country for their high standards.

More than 60 beaches across Scotland have been honoured for their high standards.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful named the locations that have achieved Scottish Beach Award status for 2019.

Beaches winning the accolade are judged to have met a range of criteria, including on safety, access and facilities and cleanliness.

Gullane Bents in East Lothian and St Andrews West Sands in Fife are both now celebrating 27 consecutive years as award winners.

In total, 54 beaches have held an award for five or more years in a row.

Irvine Beach's Front Shore in North Ayrshire returned to the list for the first time in a decade.

Fife retained its title as the region with the most awards, being home to 14 winning beaches. The Highlands was second, with 12 award winners.

Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive Derek Robertson said: "With the country set to mark 2020 as Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters, it is only right that we celebrate the achievements of communities, organisations and local authorities across the country in making sure that our beaches provide visitors with the fantastic shoreline experience that they deserve.

"Scotland's coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year. These beach users can be assured that where they see the Scottish Beach Award flag they will have the experience they are looking for: a clean beach, excellent amenities and signposting about the local area, as well as information about water quality."

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of tourism body VisitScotland, said: "Thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the passion from a range of organisations, local authorities and individuals to achieve recognition through the Scottish Beach Awards - both visitors and locals can enjoy a wide range of spectacular environmentally considerate beach settings across the country."

