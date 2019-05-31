Police officer seriously injured after being struck by car
Emergency services were called to London Road in the east end of Glasgow on Friday.
A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a car.
Emergency services were called to London Road in the east end of Glasgow at 10.50am on Friday.
The constable had been responding to reports of a broken down vehicle when he was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.
He has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a serious leg injury.
Officers have closed the road between Carmyle Avenue and Westhorn Drive while investigations are being carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are waiting on a medical update.
"A man has been struck by a vehicle near the McDonald's roundabout.
"Emergency services are in attendance."