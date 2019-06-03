News stand: Mountain leader feared dead, outlaw ATM charges
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, June 3.
The Herald: MP wants to outlaw charges for using cash machines.
The National: SNP will have a huge influence over EU's future.
Daily Record: Cops won't tell me how my son died.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Crackdown over shocking rose in deliberate fires.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Beach home plan sparks fears over damage to dunes.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Mountain leader feared dead after India avalanche.
The Scotsman: Beware of Trump trade deal, would-be PMs are warned.
Edinburgh Evening News: Utterly shameless.
