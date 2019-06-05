  • STV
'It was horrific': Scots veteran recalls D-Day landings

Victoria Pease

Charles Horne, 93, served as a minesweeper during the Normandy invasion of 1944.

At just 17 years of age, Charles Horne signed up to be a soldier in 1944.

Charles' parents didn't want their eldest son going off to fight in the Second World War, but he was determined to serve his country.

Within months of signing up, he found himself on a boat heading to France for D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history.

He would be at sea for a month, sweeping mines and clearing the path for soldiers to be rescued.

During his time in the military, Charles, from Port Seton in East Lothian, was awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest military and civilian honour.

He also received a Normandy medal from the US, medals for naval services and for service in the war.

As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, Charles, now 93, has recalled his memories of the D-Day landings and the impact the historic event had on him.

Charles was a fisherman before he signed up to fight.
Charles was a fisherman before he signed up to fight.

"I can see everything still in my mind. I can see the landings. I can see the bodies and that... aye, I mean. These things are fixed in your memory, I think... they don't go away, no.

"I went to sign up when I was just 17 and eight months but my mother and father were very much against it because I was the eldest of a family of eight and I was bringing in good money to help keep them going, you know. I joined my first ship in January or February 1944. She was a shallow draft minesweeper.

"Well, we left, we left Plymouth on June 3 and it was a very bad night and as we passed some of these American ships they knew where we were going and they gave us a big roar as we passed. We dodged all night in the channel because D-Day was to be on the 5th and due to the weather it was cancelled. And on the morning of the 6th we got word to go round towards Omaha Beachhead.

"We got in about half a mile before the trouble started. They opened up at us when we were about a mile, a mile and a half from the coast. The Germans fire started then.

"We had covering fire from American warships lying out, they were firing shells over our heads at the German positions and the Germans they were firing over our heads at us into the landing craft.

"We swept in and I was on one of the lead ships. Lead ships swept in first - we cut the mines adrift. And then there were two ships came in behind them who disposed of the mines by gunfire or they sunk them sometimes.

"Then there were two ships behind them and they laid small buoys to mark the swept channel and then there were two ships lying behind them to take the place of any casualties. And then there were ships that were sunk.

Charles (centre) worked as a minesweeper.
Charles (centre) worked as a minesweeper.

"You weren't there to kill anybody, you were there to save lives and that's what we did. We went in ahead of the landings and ensured that they'd a proper clear passage into so far as we could get in and that was our job and that's what we did, aye.

"Shells bursting everywhere and the noise was terrific. Ships were sinking all over the place. Some of the landing craft were getting hit before they hit the beach. But the beach seemed to be mined as well as Omaha. Omaha was a very...it wasn't a nice place to be. There were 3700 on Omaha Beach on that particular day.

"There was a lot of dead army men, American army floating about, you know, and nobody was picking them up. They didn't get picked up for a few days.

"In twilight, in the dark we used to stop sweeping for a little while but we never got any sleep.

"We never got ashore for about a month actually. And we swept back and forward for ages destroying mines.

"An awful lot of people don't know anything about it at all, they don't know what D-Day is because they're not many of us left I dinnae think.

"I remember an off thing. We were getting into breakwater at Shelbourne and in the breakwater was a dead cow floating and there was a poor dead German floating. And he was floating face up, he was white, he'd been in a few days. That wasn't very nice, you know...the state he was in. They're just some of the things that stick in your mind, you know.

"D-Day was kind of horrific, it was, aye. I wouldn't like to see that again."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.