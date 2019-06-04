News stand: Attack on Alesha killer home, five bodies found

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 4.

Read all about it: Front pages across Scotland on Tuesday.

The Herald: Swinney accused of 'rewriting history' on P1 tests.

The National: Shocking images reveal 'attempt to sabotage' the Yes bikers.

Daily Record: Vigilante attack on Alesha killer home.

The Scotsman: Trump arrives in UK with a tirade... and a snub to May.

Edinburgh Evening News: Britain's worst rush hour.

The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Council reveals vision for heart of Granite City.

The Press & Journal (North East): Revealed - tragic toll of drug crisis in the north-east.

The Press & Journal (Moray): The £1m in benefits the DWP didn't want to pay.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Search teams find five bodies on mountain.

