News stand: Attack on Alesha killer home, five bodies found
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 4.
The Herald: Swinney accused of 'rewriting history' on P1 tests.
The National: Shocking images reveal 'attempt to sabotage' the Yes bikers.
Daily Record: Vigilante attack on Alesha killer home.
The Scotsman: Trump arrives in UK with a tirade... and a snub to May.
Edinburgh Evening News: Britain's worst rush hour.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Council reveals vision for heart of Granite City.
The Press & Journal (North East): Revealed - tragic toll of drug crisis in the north-east.
The Press & Journal (Moray): The £1m in benefits the DWP didn't want to pay.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Search teams find five bodies on mountain.
