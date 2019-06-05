News stand: Get your hands off our NHS, composer apologises
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, June 5.
The Herald: Most vacant consultant posts left unfilled for six months.
The National: Get your hands off our NHS!
Daily Record: Teacher dies after swallowing £60 bag of cocaine in first class airport lounge.
The Evening Times: Out-of-hours docs crisis.
The Press & Journal: I'm sorry.
Edinburgh Evening News: School uniform cash crisis.
