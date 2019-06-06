News stand: Gunman murder bid on prison officer, killer jailed
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, June 6.
The Herald: Charities in cash crisis as £20m of funding is stopped.
The National: Spain: We won't veto Scotland joining EU.
The Scotsman: 'On behalf of the whole free world, I say thank you'.
Edinburgh Evening News: R U 4 REAL.
The Evening Times: Prison officer targeted in doorstep shooting.
Daily Record: Gunman murder bid on prison officer's doorstep.
The Press & Journal (North East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Lifeboat pulled from action over rivalries in crew.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Calls for separate classes to protect staff from attacks.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Killer jailed over 'vicious' murder of disabled man.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.