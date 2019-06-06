Scotland's Catholic Church rejects Pope's changes to prayer

Pope Francis announced that a line in the Our Father would be altered on Wednesday.

The Catholic Church in Scotland has revealed it won't be changing the words to the Lord's Prayer.

Pope Francis announced that a line in the Our Father would be changing from "lead us not into temptation" to "do not let us fall into temptation".

The Pope made the change after becoming frustrated at the line, claiming it suggests God might lead people into temptation.

A spokesman for the Catholic Church in Scotland said: "The Catholic Church in Scotland has no plans to change the wording of the Our Father."

The head of the Catholic Church approved the new line because he believes that it is Satan, and not God, who leads you a stray.

But some worshippers have expressed their dismay as the change to the most famous prayer in Christian history.

The amended version will be used in a third edition of the Italian Missal - which includes all the texts for the celebration of Mass in the Catholic Church.

The change will not directly affect Anglicans or Protestants as they have separate texts.

