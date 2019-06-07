Glasgow and Aberdeen airports hit by strike action

Staff at both airports are on strike for 12 hours between 4am and 4pm.

Airports: Glasgow and Aberdeen affected by strikes. SWNS

Holidaymakers are potentially facing long delays and disruptions as workers at two of Scotland's biggest airports go on strike over a pay and pensions dispute.

Members of Unite voted to take industrial action at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports on Monday for 12 hours between 4am and 4pm.

Staff are also due to strike on June 10 and 14 if the ongoing issues are not yet resolved.

Both airports have previously insisted they were working to ensure it was "business as usual" for passengers on the days affected.

The walkout comes after a breakdown in talks between the union and AGS Airports Ltd - which owns both hubs.

In Aberdeen, more than 88% of Unite members employed by AGS who took part in last month's ballot voted to take the action.

Industrial action was previously postponed following negotiations through reconciliation service ACAS, however talks later collapsed over pensions.

AGS said it was "extremely disappointed" in the union's decision to go-ahead with the strikes.

