News stand: Former MP jailed, the 'doh' Vinci code
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, June 7.
The Herald: Their shining light of hope and courage burns bright after 75 years.
The National: SNP to take independence on the road.
The Scotsman: MPs in call for Scotland Office to be scrapped.
Daily Record: Former MP jailed just days after miscarriage.
Edinburgh Evening News: The doh Vinci code.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Swinney in jobs vow after crunch paper mill talks.
The Press & Journal (North East): Crews tackle huge blaze at old manse.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Drug dealer jailed after being busted by torn parcel.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Children fostered hundreds of miles from north homes.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.