Former STV presenter among Scots honoured by the Queen

Shereen Nanjiani presented STV's main evening news programme, Scotland Today for 22 years.

A former STV news presenter, a police officer who helped during the Lockerbie bombing and an ex-MEP have all been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Shereen Nanjiani, who presents the BBC Radio Scotland weekend panel show Shereen, will receive an MBE for services to broadcasting in Scotland.

Earlier in her career, she was presenter of STV's main evening news programme, Scotland Today, for 22 years.

Colin Dorrance, who was just 18 years old when the Lockerbie bombing took place, has also been honoured.

The off-duty police officer saw the plane crash on the evening of December 21, 1988 and was immediately recalled to duty.

Last year, he took part in a cycle ride from Lockerbie to Syracuse in the US to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed 270 lives.

The former police sergeant will be awarded an MBE for services to law and order, to the Remembrance of Pan Am Flight 103 and to charity.

In the field of politics, former Labour MEP Catherine Stihler, from Dunfermline, Fife, will receive an OBE for political service.

Having served Scotland at the European Parliament since 1999, she stood down in January ahead of Brexit to take up a new position as the chief executive of global non-profit organisation Open Knowledge International.

The trio follow Tunnock teacake inventor Boyd Tunnock and Scotland women's football manager Shelley Kerr, who will receive a knighthood and an MBE respectively.

David Strang, formerly Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, will receive a CBE for services to law and order.

People working in the arts and media have also been honoured in the list.

Author Theresa Breslin, from Lenzie, who has written more than 50 books, receives an OBE for services to literature, while Robin Ticciati, Principal conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, has been awarded an OBE for services to music.

In education and science, a professor from the University of St Andrews has been knighted.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd holds a part-time post at the institution advising the principal's office on policy while being chief scientific adviser to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

He is being honoured for his "visionary leadership, exemplary scientific research and innovative approach" to the development of national policy and strategy.

Prof Boyd was responsible for the creation of the Marine Alliance for Science and Technology for Scotland in 2009, and has previously worked for the British Antarctic Survey as well as being a chief scientist for a US Navy study.

Meanwhile, two other professors at the university have been made OBEs.

Sarah Jean Broadie, professor of moral philosophy, is honoured for services to classical philosophy; and Alison Watson, professor of international relations, for recognised services to education.

At the University of Edinburgh, Prof Catherine Amos has been made an OBE for services to public health, while Prof Dorothy Evelyn Miell will also become an OBE for services to higher education and psychology.

Dr Robert Campbell Kennedy Thomson, principal and chief executive at Forth Valley College, has been made an OBE for services to education, to economic development and to the community across Forth Valley.

Prof Graham Wren, special adviser to the principal at Strathclyde University, will become an OBE for services to education, science and engineering.

Two professors at the University of Glasgow have been made CBEs: Prof Kenneth Alexander Brown for services to mathematical sciences, and Prof Michele Burman for services to criminology.

Prof Robert Welbury of Paediatric Dentistry UCLAN Dental School will become a CBE for services to paediatric dentistry, dental education and the safeguarding of children.

The University of Edinburgh's Prof Hector MacQueen has been made a CBE for services to legal scholarship; and Dr Jane Elizabeth Haley will become an MBE for services to scientific engagement and education.

