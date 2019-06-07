  • STV
  • MySTV

Former STV presenter among Scots honoured by the Queen

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Shereen Nanjiani presented STV's main evening news programme, Scotland Today for 22 years.

MBE: Shereen Nanjiani has been recognised.
MBE: Shereen Nanjiani has been recognised. STV

A former STV news presenter, a police officer who helped during the Lockerbie bombing and an ex-MEP have all been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Shereen Nanjiani, who presents the BBC Radio Scotland weekend panel show Shereen, will receive an MBE for services to broadcasting in Scotland.

Earlier in her career, she was presenter of STV's main evening news programme, Scotland Today, for 22 years.

Shereen (right) presenting Scotland Today with Kirsty Young.
Shereen (right) presenting Scotland Today with Kirsty Young. STV

Colin Dorrance, who was just 18 years old when the Lockerbie bombing took place, has also been honoured.

The off-duty police officer saw the plane crash on the evening of December 21, 1988 and was immediately recalled to duty.

Last year, he took part in a cycle ride from Lockerbie to Syracuse in the US to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed 270 lives.

The former police sergeant will be awarded an MBE for services to law and order, to the Remembrance of Pan Am Flight 103 and to charity.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1431827-mass-ride-kicks-off-in-tribute-to-lockerbie-victims/ | default

In the field of politics, former Labour MEP Catherine Stihler, from Dunfermline, Fife, will receive an OBE for political service.

Having served Scotland at the European Parliament since 1999, she stood down in January ahead of Brexit to take up a new position as the chief executive of global non-profit organisation Open Knowledge International.

The trio follow Tunnock teacake inventor Boyd Tunnock and Scotland women's football manager Shelley Kerr, who will receive a knighthood and an MBE respectively.

INSERT LINK TO TUNNOCK ARTICLE

David Strang, formerly Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, will receive a CBE for services to law and order.

People working in the arts and media have also been honoured in the list.

Author Theresa Breslin, from Lenzie, who has written more than 50 books, receives an OBE for services to literature, while Robin Ticciati, Principal conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, has been awarded an OBE for services to music.

In education and science, a professor from the University of St Andrews has been knighted.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd holds a part-time post at the institution advising the principal's office on policy while being chief scientific adviser to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

He is being honoured for his "visionary leadership, exemplary scientific research and innovative approach" to the development of national policy and strategy.

Prof Boyd was responsible for the creation of the Marine Alliance for Science and Technology for Scotland in 2009, and has previously worked for the British Antarctic Survey as well as being a chief scientist for a US Navy study.

David Strang will recieve a CBE.
David Strang will recieve a CBE. Left: HMPIS Right: CC/ Maigheach-gheal / Cropped

Meanwhile, two other professors at the university have been made OBEs.

Sarah Jean Broadie, professor of moral philosophy, is honoured for services to classical philosophy; and Alison Watson, professor of international relations, for recognised services to education.

At the University of Edinburgh, Prof Catherine Amos has been made an OBE for services to public health, while Prof Dorothy Evelyn Miell will also become an OBE for services to higher education and psychology.

Dr Robert Campbell Kennedy Thomson, principal and chief executive at Forth Valley College, has been made an OBE for services to education, to economic development and to the community across Forth Valley.

Prof Graham Wren, special adviser to the principal at Strathclyde University, will become an OBE for services to education, science and engineering.

Two professors at the University of Glasgow have been made CBEs: Prof Kenneth Alexander Brown for services to mathematical sciences, and Prof Michele Burman for services to criminology.

Prof Robert Welbury of Paediatric Dentistry UCLAN Dental School will become a CBE for services to paediatric dentistry, dental education and the safeguarding of children.

The University of Edinburgh's Prof Hector MacQueen has been made a CBE for services to legal scholarship; and Dr Jane Elizabeth Haley will become an MBE for services to scientific engagement and education.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.