  • STV
  • MySTV

'Emergency' warning as number of prison assaults rises

STV

An MSP has claimed that Scotland's jails are in a "state of emergency".

Prisons: MSP warns of emergency.
Prisons: MSP warns of emergency. © STV

An MSP has claimed that Scotland's jails are in a "state of emergency" as figures indicate that the total number of prison assaults are at a five-year high.

Following a Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, figures indicate that there has been a rise in the number of assaults on prisoners by other prisoners, as well as assaults on staff by prisoners.

The total number of serious prisoner on prisoner assaults in Scottish prisons increased from 94 in 2017/18 to 135 in 2018/19, whilst assaults which caused either minor or no injuries rose from 2,120 to 2,995 over the same period.

In 2014/15, there was a total of 66 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults, and 1,778 assaults with minor or no injuries caused.

The largest increase in the number of serious assaults was recorded at HMP Kilmarnock, which saw prisoner on prisoner serious assaults rise by 14 from 2 in 2017/18 to 16 in the latest statistics.

HMP Perth saw the most significant decrease in this category over the same period, with a fall by 7 from 15 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults to 8 in 2018/2019.

The highest number of prisoner on prisoner assaults with either minor or no injuries caused was recorded at HMP Polmont - the number rose to 606 in 2018/19, an increase on the 518 for the previous year.

The number of serious assaults by prisoners on staff is significantly lower, with a total of 10 recorded in 2018/19 - down by four in 2017/18.

However, the total number of assaults by prisoners on staff that caused either minor or no injuries increased from 283 in 2017/18 to 410 in the most recent figures.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have previously warned of overcrowding in Scottish prisons and the party has suggested that there are too few staff to handle the workload.

"These figures show that Scotland's prisons are in a state of emergency," said the party's justice spokesman, Liam McArthur MSP.

"As the prison population surges, both they and staff are becoming less and less safe.

'Imprisonment on this scale, which has been compared by experts to Texas, will inevitably have serious consequences in the long term.'
Liam McArthur.

"The system can't cope, as evidenced by the heightened levels of violence and self-harm.

"Imprisonment on this scale, which has been compared by experts to Texas, will inevitably have serious consequences in the long term."

Last month, the Lib Dems highlighted a need for a recruiting drive for mental health support staff in Scottish prisons to be accelerated.

Mr McArthur added: "It isn't the prison service's fault. Huge numbers of people, many of whom have complex problems, are being sent to a place proven to worsen their likelihood of re-offending, in part because of the lack of more effective community-based options.

"Overworked prison staff have less time to work with individuals to help improve their prospects and are increasingly encountering unsafe situations.

"The current approach isn't working for anyone. The seriousness of this situation and the need for an urgent step change needs to be recognised by the Justice Secretary (Humza Yousaf)."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prisons Service (SPS) said: "Prisons are mirrors of wider society and our prisons hold increasingly complex and challenging populations.

"We recognise the importance of providing a safe and secure environment for those in custody as well as for the men and women who work in our prisons.

"Given the nature of their work, prison staff can work with dangerous and difficult individuals and on occasions assaults on staff unfortunately do occur.

"However, one assault is one too many and it is our policy that all assaults on staff are reported to the appropriate authorities.

"SPS provides a range of support measures and interventions to staff who have been assaulted during the course of their duties."

She added: "The numbers of individuals who come from a Serious and Organised Crime background in our communities is rising. The rivalries and tensions between these groups manifest themselves in targeted violence and managing this is an ongoing challenge.

"Our response to increasing levels of violence within our prisons is continually under review and is taken very seriously. A National Strategic Risk and Threat Group has been established by the SPS in response to increasing levels of violence."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We value the dedication and professionalism of prison staff and fully appreciate that the good order observed by the previous HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland is to their credit and commitment.

"The SPS is looking at the level of violence as it deals with increasingly complex prison populations, including serious and organised crime groups and those under the influence of unknown substances.

"We are also working closely with SPS to actively monitor the population and put in place contingency measures to ensure the safety and security of staff and people in its care."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.