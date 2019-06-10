  • STV
  • MySTV

Community sentences 'should be considered for vulnerable women'

STV

Judges have been urged to consider community sentences over prison time for vulnerable women.

Scotland has one of the highest female prison populations.
Scotland has one of the highest female prison populations.

Legal reforms will see judges urged to consider community sentences over prison sentences of 12 months or less for vulnerable women.

Around 90% of women sent to jail are given a custodial sentence of a year or less, and Scotland has one of the highest female prison populations in northern Europe.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said extending the presumption against short prison sentences would mean more women - many of whom have experienced abuse, mental health and addiction problems - would receive a community-based sentence.

Mr Yousaf added: "By extending the presumption to 12 months or less we are asking judges to give serious consideration to community alternatives that prioritise rehabilitation.

"Many of the women currently serving prison sentences have complex needs that contribute to frequent offending.

"We should be helping them tackle those problems in the community so they can escape prison's revolving door, rather than taking away what stability they have in their home and family.

"More than two thirds of female prisoners are mothers and we must not underestimate the trauma to their children of seeing their parent go to jail.

"From stressful home and school moves, to poor academic performance and mental health risks, parental imprisonment can trigger lifelong issues.

"It may even make children more likely to be drawn into the criminal justice system as adults. "We have an opportunity to change how we tackle the causes of offending behaviour and the positive ripple effect to our communities could be huge."

The order will extend the current presumption - not a ban - against sentences of three months or less to 12 months or less.

A report by the Scottish Prison Service found around 60% of female prisoners reported four or more adverse childhood experiences, while around half reported being involved with problem drug taking outside custody.

Tom Halpin, chief executive of Sacro, which provides criminal justice services to help reduce offending in communities, said: "We already know short prison sentences are ineffective in rehabilitating people but the adverse effect on women particularly can be damaging - for them and their families.

"The reasons why women become involved in offending are complex and varied. "These root causes often involve trauma and are best addressed by providing the appropriate support within the community where family relations can be maintained.

"We must not underestimate the effect on children of having a mother in prison.

"This experience is often extremely damaging on their development and life chances and can increase their chances of becoming involved in the criminal justice system later.

"Too often, women receive short sentences simply because of their inability to meet the requirements of the system rather than the harm they have caused.

"Sensible, robust and supportive community alternatives are so much more appropriate and effective in changing lives. Sacro fully supports these reforms that will reduce the number of women in prison."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.