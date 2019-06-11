News stand: Boris wants Scots to fund tax cut, murder charge
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 11.
Daily Record: Boris drops tartan tax bomb.
The National: Tax Scots and give the cash to rich pensioners in England.
The Herald: Boris tax pledge could wide UK-Scots pay gap by £8000.
The Scotsman: Scrapping free TV licences is "daylight robbery" BBC told.
The Times (Scotland): Tory rivals denounce Johnson's tax giveaway.
The Press & Journal: Man charged with murder of Neomi, 23.